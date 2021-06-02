The six suspects in custody for the wild armed robbery in Amsterdam-Noord and several police-involved car chases afterward have been remanded into pre-trial custody for another 90 days, NH Nieuws reported. The suspects reportedly attempted to steal tens of millions of euros in precious metals and gems during an armored truck stop on Meeuwenland, then unfolded with separate shootouts on highways, with chases ending in Broek in Waterland and Diemen.

The six suspects, all Belgian and French nationals, are being kept in restrictive custody, and not allowed to meet or communicate with anyone except their attorneys. Several other suspects are still at large.

They allegedly tried to rob an armored transport on Meeuwenlaan in Amsterdam on May 19. While fleeing the crime scene, authorities said they fired automatic weapons at the police officers chasing them north of the city. Police also returned fire. The chase came to an end in the town of Broek in Waterland located eight kilometers north of the city.

One 47-year old suspect died during a shootout in Broek in Waterland. Another suspect was arrested after fleeing the robbery and dumping the getaway car in Diemen. One suspect escaped from Diemen, and was caught near Kralingen an hour later.

"It is really a miracle that there were no casualties on the police side," a spokesperson for the police said following the ordeal. Two of the people taken into custody in Broek in Waterland were injured, but the injuries were not life threatening, police previously stated.