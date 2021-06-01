The mandatory travel quarantine for people arriving into the Netherlands from an area designated as a high-risk for coronavirus infection entered into force on Tuesday. Additionally, the country lifted its last flight bans as the law regulating the quarantine has taken effect.

The law states that travelers need to quarantine at a location of their choosing for 10 days after their arrival in the Netherlands. The quarantine period can be shortened by five days if the arriving passenger tests negative for the coronavirus infection after five days.

Anyone caught violating the quarantine during an in-person check by authorities may be fined 339 euros. The same fine applies to anyone who fails to answer their phone when authorities call for an update.

Travelers must also have a quarantine declaration with them at all times during their journey, and they must have it ready if authorities carry out a check during the quarantine period. A fine of 95 euros may be levied against those without one. The government has made the document available in Dutch, English and German.

The quarantine is required regardless of the mode of transport used to enter the Netherlands. A list of the current high-risk countries follows this article. Anyone aged 13 and up arriving from the 25 countries also is required to present a negative coronavirus test before boarding commercial transportation to the Netherlands.

Flight bans expire

With that, the Netherlands allowed its ban on flights arriving from India, South America, Central America, and South Africa to expire on June 1. Travelers from these areas are now allowed to enter the Netherlands again, provided they tested negative for the coronavirus prior to their departure, and follow the quarantine rules upon their arrival.

There is still a European Union ban on non-EU travelers from countries where the coronavirus situation is considered very high risk. A number of people are exempted from this ban, including family members of EU residents, students, and business travelers.

More information on traveling to the Netherlands can be found here.

Quarantine is required for people arriving from these high-risk countries (as of June 1)