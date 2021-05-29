The Cabinet is pushing to approve a proposal to mandate helmets while riding a light moped. Currently, motorized vehicles with a maximum speed of up to 25 kilometers per hour are still exempt from having to wear a helmet. In the proposal, it is stated that the helmet requirement will apply to both driver and passenger.

It is still being discussed if a speed bike helmet will be sufficient or if a moped helmet will be mandatory for light moped riders. A speed bike helmet is already compulsory for bikes that can reach a speed of up to 45 kilometers per hour.

The Cabinet anticipated that half of light moped riders will switch to regular e-bikes once the new law is implemented. This could save the lives of up ten people per year and prevent 1,100 injuries.

Moped riders in Amsterdam have been obliged to wear a helmet and to drive on the road since April 2019. Last year, a survey showed that ten percent of moped riders in Amsterdam still do not wear a helmet.

The proposal was approved by the Council of Ministers on Friday but it still needs to pass the Eerste and Tweede Kamer.

The majority of the Tweede Kamer and emergency doctors have been pushing to make helmets mandatory for years. According to the Minister of Infrastructure, Cora van Nieuwenhuizen the implementation was difficult because the law does not distinguish between mopeds and other motorized vehicles. For example, riders of a moped with two wheels at the front and one in the back will not be required to wear a helmet but riders on tricycles with one wheel at the front and two in the back, will.