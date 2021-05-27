The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs will change the travel advice for the Greek islands of Mykonos, Kos and Rhodes back to code orange next Sunday, meaning traveling to these islands is no longer recommended for non-essential reasons. Additionally, the travel alerts for Sardinia, Italy, and for the country of Romania will be reduced one level from code orange to code yellow at the start of Friday.

Starting Sunday, anyone departing the Greek islands for the Netherlands will be asked to provide a negative coronavirus test before being allowed to travel. People arriving from the Greek islands will also be told to quarantine upon arrival in the Netherlands, the ministry said.

On May 15, the travel advice for most of the Greek islands was changed from orange to yellow, meaning Dutch tourists could depart to Greece without having to test or self-isolate upon their return home. It was among the first locations for the coronavirus health warnings to be reduced. Public health agency RIVM noted last week that the situation regarding coronavirus in the South Aegean islands started to deteriorate.

“To prevent a yo-yo effect as much as possible, this week we looked at whether the trend is continuing or whether there may have been just a temporary peak. Unfortunately, the figures turned out to be worrying again this week,“ the Ministry stated, according to ANP.

"That is why it was decided to designate the South Aegean islands, in accordance with the advice of the RIVM, from Sunday as an area with an increased risk, which will result in an orange travel advice," they continued.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that Sardinia will be the first place in Italy to get a code yellow travel warning. “After a stay in Sardinia, you do not need to submit a negative test on your return to the Netherlands and you do not need to go into (home) quarantine,” the ministry said. Those traveling to Sardinia from the Netherlands will still have to provide a negative coronavirus test.

Similarly, the entire country of Romania will be designated code yellow, meaning there will be no requirement to present a coronavirus test to travel from there to the Netherlands, nor will a quarantine be required. “Traveling to Romania is possible, but please note: there are entry restrictions. As a traveler from the Netherlands, you must be quarantined or quarantine at home on arrival in Romania if you are not fully vaccinated,” the ministry wrote.

The ministry issues travel advice for countries and regions on the basis of advice from the RIVM. The public health agency mostly considers the latest infection figures before coming up with advice.

The ministry said it was aware the Greece decision will have "a big impact on travelers", but once again emphasized that traveling in times of coronavirus pandemic undoubtedly carried a risk. “It is and remains important that travelers prepare very well for the trip and also keep themselves informed of developments during their stay and upon return,” the ministry stated.

“After all, the situation in a country can change quickly,“ they concluded.