Fifteen of the largest Dutch cities united in a call for additional financial support from the Netherlands to prevent 16 populous urban areas from falling further behind compared to the rest of the country. The mayors along with a number of organizations in the field of housing, work and education want the Cabinet to make 400 million euros available annually to bridge the gaps in the 16 districts, and another 100 million euros to help other vulnerable areas around the country.

About a million people reside in the 16 urban areas of greatest concern to the mayors, where people most commonly struggle with poverty, unemployment, education, health issues and crime. "The gap between these areas and many other places is eroding social cohesion in our country," thy argued in the joint letter. This threatens quality of life, safety, and promotes a disconnect between separate societies where organized crime can flourish.

They said it also fuels "the mutual distrust between government and citizens." Their is also a concern that people will pass these problems on to their children, and future generations.

The appeal was made with the hope that the money would be allocated as part of a coalition agreement between the political parties that will form the new ruling Cabinet. Addressing the problems can only be accomplished with help from the national government, and with more perspective and overview of the major issues. "This is necessary for additional investment in education, to strengthen the labor market position of residents, and for the quality and sustainability of homes."

Social and economic recovery as the government emerges from the coronavirus pandemic has been identified as a key topic to Cabinet formation talks by two consecutive independent guides leading the talks. The situation has also worsened since last year because many communities in these vulnerable areas were hit particularly hard with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the mayors said.

They are urging for the creation of a national recovery program to improve liveability and security working together with residents, municipalities, and social partners. This would involve setting up long-term investments, such as education funding and job guarantees. More exceptions in legislation should also be made possible, mayors argued.

"Many people get stuck in the labor market, in education and in the social work system because of the accumulation of problems. As a result, these Dutch people increasingly have to deal with poverty, unemployment, educational disadvantages, poor health and crime", the mayors stated.

"But tackling the issues in those neighborhoods is really necessary. In this way we give opportunities to people who already have a lot of potential in themselves," said Tilburg Mayor Theo Weterings in the NOS Radio 1 Journaal.

"And young people must have the right to grow up with equal opportunities," he concluded.

Mayors who signed the letter

Jan Hamming, Zaanstad

Paul Depla, Breda

Femke Halsema, Amsterdam

Ahmed Marcouch, Arnhem

Jan van Zanen, Den Haag

John Jorritsma, Eindhoven

Theo Weterings, Tilburg

Koen Schuiling, Groningen

Ahmed Aboutaleb, Rotterdam

Sybrand van Haersma Buma, Leeuwarden

Frans Backhuijs, Nieuwegein

Henry Meijdam, Lelystad

Sharon Dijksma, Utrecht

Roel Wever, Heerlen

Cor Lamers, Schiedam

Organizations which signed the letter