Residents in the Netherlands born in 1971 are now eligible to make an appointment to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot, public health agency RIVM announced on Wednesday. They will receive either the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna jab.

Some 250,000 residents were born that year. They will start receiving invitation letters from May 29, but they do not have to wait for an invitation to schedule their appointment.

They can book a time slot as early as Wednesday using a special website for scheduling the appointment. They can also book by telephone. The vaccinations will take place across 136 immunization sites operated by municipal health service GGD.

On Tuesday, the RIVM announced that residents born in 1969 and 1970 were also able to schedule their vaccine shots, which will be from Pfizer or Moderna. Over the weekend people born in 1967 and 1968 were invited to receive the Janssen one-shot vaccine.