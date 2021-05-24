Almost 90% of those surveyed in a new Hart van Nederland poll said they find it unlikely that high school students will adhere to advice that they test themselves for coronavirus twice per week. Secondary schools were given the green light to fully reopen on May 31 on a prerequisite that all students and teachers use a free coronavirus self-test kit at home, two times, every week.

In the same survey, more than two-thirds of participants said they found the decision to reopen high schools to be a good idea. Interestingly, younger and older people appeared to be equally supportive of the move.

Marjet Winsemius, from the Foundation for Working Parents, explained that parents have largely taken polarized stances on the upcoming secondary school reopening plan, which was announced by Education Minister Arie Slob on Saturday.

"There are people who say, ‘Leave it that way. It is going well now, isn't it?’" said Winsemius. "I also hear noises from parents who are less happy with this decision. They are concerned that infections will return."

According to the new rules, students are required to maintain a safe social distance from teachers and other school staff members. Students will not have to keep a distance of 1.5 meters from each other. Self-test kits that schools will use were also provided by the government, the Ministry of Education said.

"It is fantastic for the students. It is very good for their motivation and development that they can go back to school," said Jean Wiertz, rector of Den Bosch Sint-Janslyceum school.

According to the most recent advice, all secondary schools in the Netherlands must be open to all students by June 7. Schools in the northern portion of the country will wrap up classes for the summer on July 9. The central regional schools will finish up a week later. Students in the south of the Netherlands will start their summer break after July 23.