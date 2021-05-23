A hand grenade was discovered on the grounds of a company on the Balienjik in Breda on Saturday night. The area was closed off and the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) was called to defuse the device. Authorities suspect the incident is linked to Piet Costa who is suspected of drug trafficking and the construction of a torture chamber on the Wouwse Plantage, the Telegraaf reported.

“The explosive was stuck to a shutter”, an eyewitness said to Omroep Brabant.

The owner of the company where the explosive was found allegedly wanted to take over management from Costa whose real name is Roger P. ‘Costa’ is accused of among other things, smuggling 4800 kilos of cocaine and the construction of a torture chamber where his opponents were to be murdered.

The owner of the company in Breda experienced multiple assassination attempts recently.

A few days earlier, the owner of the company was shot at near his home on the Bruno Renardstraat. He was able to escape uninjured. In January, an explosive and some shells were found near a second location of the man’s company at the Kleine Krogt.

On October 18, the man was shot at as well in front of his home by a man in a balaclava. He was unable to flee unharmed. Two days later a hand grenade and several cartridges were found at the Baliendijk in Breda.

Police are still investigating if there is a link between the current discovery and previous incidents.