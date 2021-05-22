The Pentecost weekend may be one of the top 10 coldest Whitsun weekends ever since measurements began in 1901. Overall, spring 2021 will likely be the coldest since 2013, according to Weeronline. The average temperature this season was eight degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees lower than average.

In 2013, the Spring season was even colder than in 2021 with an average temperature of 7.3 degrees.

If this weekend falls below 14 degrees on average it will be one of the top ten coldest Whitsun weekends ever. The coldest Pentecost weekend to this day was in 1940 with an average temperature of 11.8 degrees.

This year broke the trend of increasing temperatures during the spring season measured in the past years. Throughout the past century, the average spring temperature rose by one full degree.

In De Blit, where the KNMI is located, only three ‘warm’ days were recorded this year with temperatures 20 degrees or above. Normally, at this time of year, there would have been around 16 days where temperatures climb higher than 20 degrees.

There have been no so-called summer days this year in De Blit where temperatures reach 25 degrees or more. Since 1901, there here have 34 spring seasons with no summer days. The last time a spring without summer days occurred was in 2019.

The most summer days ever at this time of year were recorded in 2018. Back then, there were 16 summer days in spring.