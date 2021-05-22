The suspect who was shot dead in a gun battle with police in Broek in Waterland was a 47-year-old French person, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said. Three more suspects are still at large, and the other six suspects were remanded into custody on Saturday.

The shootout occurred after the attempted armed robbery of an armored truck in Amsterdam-Noord which was reportedly being loaded with precious metals and jewels valued at up to 50 million euros.

Police chased two getaway cars to Broek in Waterland and another to Diemen after the robbery on Wednesday. Police alleged that the robbery suspects shot at them during each car chase. In Broek in Waterland, the suspects set two vehicles on fire and tried to escape. After a mishap with another car, they fled into a large meadow on foot. During the ensuing gunfight, one suspect died, and four others were arrested.

A fifth person was arrested in Diemen where the third getaway car was set alight. A sixth suspect was captured on the A16 near Kralingen, according to police reports. "The police are still looking for at least three suspects," the OM said. Previously, it was believed that two suspects were at large.

All six suspects were remanded into custody on Saturday by a magistrate. Three of them are from France and two of them are from Belgium. They range in age from 24 to 40. Police have not yet identified the other suspect being held. The magistrate ordered them to remain behind bars in pretrial custody for 14 days, which may be extended.

Two of the four people caught in Broek in Waterland were injured. "One suspect, a 47-year-old man from France, died in the gunfire and two suspects were injured. One of them was slightly injured; The other injured suspect is still being treated in hospital but will probably be released soon," the OM said.

The OM did not confirm that the death and the injuries were caused by police bullets. "As usual, the National Police is investigating whether the use of firearms by the officers was lawful."