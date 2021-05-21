The second arrest was made in connection with Sunday's fatal shooting on Maassluisstraat in Amsterdam which left a 27-year old woman dead. The arrest took place Wednesday evening in a house on Nolensstraat in the city's Geuzenveld neighborhood in Nieuw-West, police confirmed.

The suspect was in police custody and was scheduled to be brought before a magistrate on Friday for a remand hearing. Because of the ongoing investigation, the police did not reveal any additional information about the identity of the suspects or the accusations.

Prior to the arrest, police officers conducted an extensive search during which various homes in the area were raided. Firearms and hand grenades were found during the action, among other illicit items, police said.

A 20-year-old suspect was previously arrested in the case. He was remanded into custody while the investigation continues.

On Sunday evening, automatic weapons were used to shoot up a car on Maassluisstraat. The driver of the car, 27-year-old Ayla Mintjes, was seriously injured but drove herself to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. A passenger in the car was unharmed.

The victim’s boyfriend, 26-year old Anis B. was likely the intended target of the attack. The shooting is said to be potentially linked to a feud revolving around cocaine proceeds.