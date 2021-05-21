The percentage of residents in the Netherlands who have confidence in the government's coronavirus policies declined in May, despite a high level of support for the measures themselves. At the same time, vaccinated residents appeared to be taking social distancing rules less seriously. Moreover, many people were not quarantining or testing after returning from abroad, raising more concerns, public health agency RIVM said in an update to continuing research on the coronavirus measures and compliance.

Despite more restrictions recently being loosened and the increasing speed of Covid-19 vaccinations, confidence in the coronavirus policy has declined further. Just 34% of those surveyed had a positive opinion on the government's approach, compared to 42% last month, and 58% last November. Participants were most critical about the government not appearing to be on a clear course in their fight with the crisis.

A study conducted among some 55,000 people between May 5 and May 9 found that the number of people who supported working from home or social distancing declined since the previous research cycle. At the same time, compliance with most other measures remained relatively stable.

The majority of people said they would observe the coronavirus rules even if they were to stay in force for another six months. That was particularly visible regarding measures related to personal hygiene, regular testing, working from home and quarantining when advised.

The willingness of people to get vaccinated remained high but varied greatly between the jabs of different producers. Pfizer and Moderna scored the best, with 81% and 74% of people respectively saying they would accept an invitation to receive these jabs. In the case of the Janssen vaccine, that was 66%. AstraZeneca saw the lowest level of trust with 53% of those polled saying they would be willing to receive it.

On the other hand, some of the participants appeared to be less willing to adhere to the measures after they’ve been vaccinated. This is especially apparent for personally-restrictive measures such as social distancing or limiting the number of people one encounters. Respectively, the measures will still be adhered to by 34% and 40% of those surveyed once they have received a jab.

The study was jointly conducted by RIVM and municipal health services GGD. They have been carrying out large-scale studies on a monthly basis since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in order to be able to gain insight into general public opinion of cabinet’s policies during the ongoing health crisis.