A member of the group Daði & Gagnamagnið, the Icelandic entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest, has tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, the country will not likely be allowed to perform live on stage during Thursday’s semifinal in Rotterdam.

The band plans to use a pre-recorded performance instead, the group's lead vocalist confirmed on Twitter. Additionally, the country is likely to be prevented from performing live during the rehearsal on Wednesday. The group will therefore be unable to join the jury show Wednesday evening, when national juries award the performers with points.

A member of Gagnamagnið got a positive test result this morning. Unfortunately this probably means that we will not take part in the rehearsal today or live show tomorrow and a recording from our second rehearsal will be used in stead. pic.twitter.com/93yravOHSY — Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) May 19, 2021

"We have all been extremely careful the whole trip so this comes as a huge surprise. We are very happy with the performance and super excited for you all to see it! Thank you for all the love," the singer stated in a later tweet.

The European Broadcasting Union, the organizers of Eurovision, has not confirmed the exclusion of Iceland's musical act. Prior to the event, the organizers announced that prerecorded performances will be used if participants contract the virus during the competition.

On Sunday, another member of the Icelandic delegation tested positive for COVID-19 during the routine testing. That person then went into isolation as a precautionary measure. The rest of the delegation’s members were also asked to self-isolate and could not attend the opening ceremony on Sunday evening.

Iceland is set to compete at the second semi-final event of the contest scheduled for Thursday in Rotterdam Ahoy Arena. If they manage to qualify, the country’s musical representatives would be expected to take the stage again on Saturday for the grand final of the event pending more coronavirus testing.