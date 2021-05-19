Out of some 20,000 coronavirus tests that were taken among the staff, journalists and participants of the Eurovision Song Contest, ten turned out to be positive including one person who tested positive twice. Infections most commonly occurred with personnel of the Ahoy Rotterdam venue which is hosting Europe’s largest music competition this week, ANP reported.

Those ten positive tests also include the previously reported cases of coronavirus infections within the Polish and Icelandic delegations. The other recorded cases of infections concerned additional staff such as security guards, construction workers or drivers, who likely were infected with the virus outside the venue.

"None of the infections have taken place within Ahoy, so the strict testing regime has worked well so far", said Eurovision executive producer Sietse Bakker.

According to Bakker, 20,000 tests were conducted from April 6 through Monday this week in a speed testing street set up specifically for this purpose. Members of all delegations and journalists needed to provide a negative test result each time they entered the arena.

"We are talking about everyone here, so staff, press and delegations, without visitors," said Bakker.

Bakker added that among 10 people who tested positive on the virus, one was a double infection. "That person tested positive, entered and came out of isolation, and then tested positive again," she explained.

The Eurovision week kicked off on Tuesday with the first semi-final event taking place. From there, ten countries advanced to the final and will have a chance to perform their songs again in a grand final on Saturday.

The second semifinal event is set to take place on Thursday at 9 p.m. in Rotterdam.