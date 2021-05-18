Over 20,000 reports of disputes between neighbors were filed with neighborhood mediators last year, about 2,500 more compared to a year earlier. Most of the conflicts were related to noise complaints, according to a report for the Center for Crime Prevention and Security (CCV).

Objections mainly came from people who thought the music their neighbors were playing was too loud. Many also complained about children playing loudly, and nuisance connected to renovation and building activities.

"Now that everyone is home more often due to the coronavirus measures, with a lot of online meetings and the children at home all day, everyone is also noticing their neighbors more. You will get annoyed by noises that have always been there, but which now stand out because you are working from home all day, said Frannie Herder of the CCV.

The annual figures CCV released showed that the issue was most visible in more densely populated areas. "Neighbors were more bothered by each other, especially in larger cities where people live closer together, Herder said. "We are seeing that the coronavirus crisis has a major impact on the quality of life."

The CCV helps municipalities, the police and housing corporations in setting up neighborhood mediation. According to the organization, conflicts between neighbors are generally resolved in seven out of ten cases.

Even without a mediator, neighbors can often resolve their differences with civility, Herder said. "If your neighbors annoy you, try to start a conversation. If that does not work, call in the help of mediators on time. They supervise the conversations so that the neighbors usually work it out with each other."