Showers will probably continue throughout Sunday with a 90 percent chance of rain predicted by meteorology office KNMI. The unseasonably cool temperatures were likely to continue for at least a week, and possibly two.

Temperatures on Sunday can rise up to 16 degrees Celsius during the day, dropping down to eight degrees overnight. Thunderstorms and scattered showers can dump up to 10 millimeters of precipitation in some areas.

A gentle breeze from the southwest is expected throughout the day.

Next week, showers are likely to continue throughout the week. Towards the end of the week, the sun is slightly more inclined to appear. Temperatures are expected to stay around 15 degrees Celsius during the day for the majority of the week.

The KNMI said their latest model showed that the weather was unlikely to change through May 28, with the daily chance of rain likely to hold at about 50 percent.