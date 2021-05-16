If you were born in 1963 and 1964, you can now register online for a Covid-19 vaccine, the GGD announced on Sunday. This allows for the approximately 450 thousand people in this age group to schedule their vaccine sooner than expected.

Those born in 1963 and 1964 will also officially receive an official vaccination invitation on May 18. The GGD said it is not necessary to wait for the letter.

People are likely to receive the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. In locations where the Moderna vaccine is also used, it will be decided onsite which if BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna is used depending on availability.

Registering online for Covid-19 had not been possible among people in older age groups because there were not enough coronavirus vaccines at hand to administer to everyone at once.

The RIVM estimated on Saturday that more than 7.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Netherlands since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

During the press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said pledged that one million people will receive a Covid-19 next week. He also said that he believes every adult resident of the Netherlands will have access to a coronavirus vaccine by early July.