Despite travel restrictions for many countries outside of Europe, anyone who recently became a parent or grandparent is allowed to enter the Netherlands to see the new addition to their family.

The rule only applies if the child was born after March 19, 2020. The family members must first fill out a government document and a birth certificate or similar document must also be presented.

Divorced parents who live outside of the EU and have not seen their child since March 19, 2020 are also allowed to enter the country. They must also fill out a declaration form prior to re-entry.

On March 19, 2020, the Netherlands closed its borders to non-EU citizens. That is why this date was chosen as an indicator.

According to the citizens’ initiative ‘Family from outside the EU, we miss you’ the enthusiasm of dozens of families is “enormous”. The initiator Andrea Morales said the first airline tickets have already been booked.