Three people, including a child, were injured on Thursday afternoon after a car veered off a road at high speed, crashing through a fence and shrubbery surrounding a McDonald’s. The car struck several other vehicles before coming to a stop against garbage cans in the parking lot of the Hoogvliet, Rotterdam fast food restaurant.

The driver was taken into custody, police told news outlets Rijnmond and Nu.nl. The child was slightly injured during the incident. The two adults suffered more serious injuries. They were treated at the scene by paramedics and were then taken to an area hospital.

One freelance news crew said the three were struck by the out of control car.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 4:40 p.m. on the Aveling. Police said the car came off the A15 exit there at a high speed just before the crash. Officers initially thought the driver may have stepped on the wrong pedal, which led to unintended acceleration.

The police investigation continued into the evening. Authorities did not release any further information about the crash by Thursday morning