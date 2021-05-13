The number of employees suffering from burnout has doubled since October last year, trade union CNV said. Research among 2,600 of their members showed that one in five employees were close to a burnout, double the figure the union reported in the fall.

Some 42% of people who took part in the study said they experienced less pleasure from their jobs compared to before. More than a third of those polled said they felt stress the longer the coronavirus crisis lasted, or felt increasingly downhearted at their jobs. Almost a third of surveyed members said they were more likely to experience tension with other colleagues in the workplace, with 17% saying they face aggression from customers, clients or those near by.

CNV said they already raised the alarm about this issue in October last year. The organization suggested halting the growth in the number of burnout by setting up a psychological emergency aid fund, which could provide crisis assistance to companies. They explained the relevant bodies have failed to take action despite recognizing the issue.

“They see that work stress and burnout complaints are increasing. But the moment we ask for money for a solution such as the emergency relief fund, they become silent. There is no answer to the question of what we are going to do about this problem,“ said CNV chair Piet Fortuin.

Fortuin also argued that the politicians lacked foresight when it comes to how the ongoing health crisis is impacting employees. Even though many are suggesting the end of the crisis might be in sight with the progress of the vaccination campaign, Fortuin explained the effects of the pandemic at workplaces will be felt for much longer.

"There will be more hybrid work regimes, partly at the office and partly at home. This requires a different approach and support for employees to prevent burnout,” he explained.

The head of the union also urged the employees to take an active role in the process." Acknowledge it when the workload is getting too much" he said.