Like in 2018, the most commonly reported occupational diseases in the Netherlands last year were mental problems like burnout, overwork, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. These diseases made up 60 percent of the occupational diseases reports for last year.

An estimated 78 new cases of mental issues per 100 thousand employees were reported last year, according to the Occupational Diseases in Figures report by the Netherlands' center for occupational diseases NCvB, Public and Occupational Health, and Amsterdam UMC.

The second most often reported occupational diseases were postural and musculoskeletal disorders, especially issues with shoulders and elbows. In this category, 31 new cases per 100 thousand employees were reported. 27 percent of reports fell in this category. 5 percent were related to hearing damage, 3 percent to skin damage, and 2 percent to respiratory issues.

The biggest risk factor for occupational diseases seems to be too much work, with 25 percent of disease reports being traced back to that. Traumatic experiences and little social support from bosses and managers came in second and third place with 8 and 6 percent respectively.

Most reports of occupational diseases came from the healthcare sector at 21 percent. Industry had the second most reports, closely followed by the government.

Since March of this year, Covid-19 could also be reported as an occupational disease. Given the exceptional situation this pandemic caused, the researchers also added coronavirus figures to their report. Up until August 1, 732 reports of Covid-19 were filed, accounting for about 30 percent of the total number of occupational disease reports in that period.