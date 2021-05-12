A 51-year old Covid-19 patient from Landgraaf, Limburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday after a 105-day stay to battle the coronavirus disease. The man tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection on January 15 and was admitted to the hospital ten days later when his condition rapidly deteriorated, L1 reported.

"It will take a while before I get my old self back again. But I am really very happy to be home again, I was really homesick and called my wife in the middle of the night," said Pascal Logister who was treated for symptoms of coronavirus for more than three months.

He required oxygen and was immediately rushed to the Zuyderland hospital on January 25. The man had no underlying medical conditions and claimed to have only suffered from mild symptoms in the initial stage of the infection. "In the beginning I was tired and a bit of the flu, but I could never have imagined that this would happen," he said to L1.

Pascal was immediately placed in intensive care in the Heerlen hospital, spending seven weeks in an artificial coma. After a few weeks, the doctors tried to get him to breathe on his own, but all attempts failed.

"I really thought he wasn't going to make it at the time and the doctors later said they also thought the patient in Room 9 wouldn't make it," says Pascal's wife Petra who also contracted the infection but only experienced mild symptoms.

After his condition improved, and he emerged from his coma, he spent a bit more time in intensive care before being sent to a nursing ward. In recent weeks, Pascal’s condition improved and he spent his final weeks at the rehabilitation center in Hoensbroek. Pascal and his wife praised the knowledge of medical workers who saved his life.

“This is all new for them, but after a year they have already built up a lot of knowledge. If he had suffered corona last year, I don't think he would have survived.”