The Cabinet must seriously consider setting up a travel bubble between the Netherlands, and the bordering countries of Belgium and Germany, the Netherlands Board of Tourism and Conventions (NBTC) proposed. A travel corridor between the three countries could be particularly useful in case the introduction of Covid-19 vaccination passports is delayed, the NBTC said.

Such exclusive partnership would allow residents of the neighbouring countries to travel between each other somewhat freely. Jos Vranken, general director of NBTC, told BNR he will once again discuss a three-country travel corridor with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy this week.

The Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were the first to start a so-called travel bubble within Europe last May after the pandemic started.

Frank Oostdam from the Dutch association of travel agents ANVR told BNR that he was charmed by the idea, but warned that such an initiative shouldn’t hinder a potentially broader concept in which countries such as Italy would also be included.

Negotiations on the Digital Green Certificates will also continue this week at the European level. On Monday, officials held technical talks among themselves and today the European Commission, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament will meet to further discuss the digital pass meant to allow safe and free travel during the upcoming months as national Covid-19 vaccination programs develop.

The Cabinet previously said they wanted to make a decision about the introduction of Covid-19 vaccination certificates at the beginning of June, three weeks earlier than what the European Union wants. Caretaker Health Minister Hugo de Jonge argued the country should take the rest of May to consider all aspects of the regulation to help international travel resume before the upcoming summer holidays.