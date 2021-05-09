During an unregistered protest against coronavirus measures on Saturday afternoon in Barneveld, a man on a crosswalk was hit by a police bus.

In videos on social media, a man can be seen briefly stopping on a crosswalk as a police bus drives in his direction. The police bus does not brake and hits the man, lifting him briefly off his feet.

Ik vind dit niet normaal‼️



👉🏻 Ja de meneer blijft even stil staan maar dat is GEEN reden voor de 🚓 om hem bewust aan te rijden. #Barneveld pic.twitter.com/DtTfONWkAo — 🌸Simone (@SimoneSays123) May 8, 2021

A police spokesperson confirmed to Omroep Gelderland that this incident took place. The spokesperson said is still being investigated if the collision was deliberate.

The protest on Saturday was organized by an organization called Police or Freedom who are against the coronavirus measures implemented by the government. Around 800 people participated in the demonstration.

The demonstration began around 12 p.m. and got out of hand when demonstrators began throwing stones and kicking police officers. The riot police were called to intervene. Police did not arrest anyone present.