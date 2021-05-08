Custom officials at the port of Rotterdam discovered 2,773 kilos of cocaine within a span of six days. Seven suspects were arrested in relation to the drug findings.

The drugs have a street value of around 207 million euros.

The largest amount was found on Tuesday when officials uncovered 1,470 kilos of cocaine in a container filled with old cars and motors from the United States. That same day, 570 kilos of cocaine were detected in a container with computer parts from Malaysia. Divers also revealed 50 kilos of cocaine in a crate tied under a cargo ship in the port of Vlissingen.

On Friday, authorities exposed 550 kilos of cocaine in a container filled with pumpkins from Brazil.

Smaller amounts were also detected this week in containers filled with fish, bananas, avocado and gift wrappings.

Amongst the seven people taken into custody is an 18-year-old from Rotterdam and a 52-year-old driver from Ermelo who are still being held. The reaming five people were released after questioning.