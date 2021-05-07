A 17-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries in a Thursday evening stabbing in The Hague on Thursday evening. Police said after the 8:20 p.m. incident that the suspect, or suspects, fled the scene before officers arrived.

It happened in front of a supermarket on Rijswijkseweg, just past the intersection with Goudriaankade. A trauma helicopter and several ambulances were called in, but the teenaged victim succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

According to the police, the circumstances leading up to the incident are still unclear.

A large part of the Rijswijkseweg was then closed off to car traffic, cyclists and pedestrians. Tram traffic was also diverted by the order of the police.

Another stabbing occurred earlier on Thursday in the Thijssestraat, close to Rijswijkseweg. The injured person was admitted to the hospital for treatment and three suspects were arrested.