About half of all adult residents in the Dutch Caribbean islands have now been vaccinated against Covid-19, Nu.nl reported. Curaçao, which is the largest Dutch overseas territory, has administered the most doses in the Caribbean part of the Dutch Kingdom.

Out of some 158,000 residents of Curaçao, more than 74,000 have received at least one shot of a vaccine. Additionally, 28,500 people also received a second dose, affording them maximum protection against the disease. Curaçao aims to have at least 85% of its adult citizens vaccinated against Covid-19.

In Aruba, where residents are given the BioNTech / Pfizer jab, some 54,000 people have been administered one shot of the two-dose vaccine. Nearly 22,000 of them have also received a second injection. Aruba has a population of about 116,600 people, and wants at least eighty percent of its adult residents vaccinated.

On the tiny island of Bonaire, which has about twenty thousand inhabitants, almost twelve thousand people have been vaccinated at least once. About 4,500 of them have also received a second dose of the vaccine from BioNTech / Pfizer.

The special municipalities of St. Eustatius and Saba, with 3,100 and almost 2,000 inhabitants respectively, all residents have had the chance to receive at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Additionally, 85% of the population of Saba have also been fully vaccinated.

Half of Sint Maarten’s 41,000 residents are said to have registered for a jab. An estimated one-third have already been given one vaccine shot.

The six islands in the Caribbean previously said they were planning to have most of their residents vaccinated before the hurricane season starts on June 1.





