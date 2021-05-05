The average number of new daily coronavirus cases rose for the third straight day as public health agency RIVM continued to recover data not included in weekend tallies. Another 7,336 people were diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection, the RIVM said on Wednesday, which raised the seven-day average up to 7,282.

The daily figure was six percent lower compared to Tuesday, but 37 percent higher than a week ago, another day which was marred by inaccurate or missing data. So far this calendar week, 24,429 cases have been revealed, a 24 percent increase compared to last week.

Amsterdam (362), Rotterdam (345) and The Hague (286) were the three cities reporting the most newly infected residents on Wednesday. The Amsterdam total was about five percent above average, and in The Hague the figure was 16 percent higher than the moving average. The Rotterdam total was a bit below the mean for the week.

Hospital total falls, but ICU count rises

Hospitals were still contending with a high number of Covid-19 patients even after two straight daily drops. There were 2,545 people with the coronavirus disease in hospital care on Wednesday afternoon, reflecting a three-percent decrease.

There was an increase of 12 patients in intensive care, which raised that total up to 830. It was the 19th day in a row that the total was above eight hundred. Outside of intensive care, wards were treating 1,715 patients with the disease, a net decrease of 80.

Covid-19 patients still accounted for 18 percent of all hospital patients, and two-thirds of all intensive care admits, according to data from the LCPS. The combined total of 2,545 was about three percent lower than a week ago. Should that trend continue, there will be fewer than 2,500 patients in hospital care in a week, something which has not happened since April 18.

Vaccine injections trending up; Not enough to hit target

The RIVM estimated that 102,715 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday. If their model is accurate, it would be the third time in a week that the figure was over a hundred thousand.

Healthcare workers in the Netherlands need to vaccinate nearly 116,500 people per day to meet this week's target of over 815 thousand. So far, an estimated 5,860,446 jabs have been administered. Over 1.2 million of those were a person's second vaccine dose.

To date, people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection 1,531,800 times. The RIVM has been informed of 17,245 Covid-19 deaths, though the CBS was notified of an additional ten thousand deaths between March 2020 and January 2021 which were not reported to the RIVM.