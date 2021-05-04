Dutch meteorological institute KNMI warned against heavy gusts of wind of between 75 and 90 kilometers per hour that could occur along the west coast, in the Wadden area and in the southeast of the country on Tuesday. With strong sustained winds expected throughout the country, a national Code Yellow weather warning was issued from the morning through the early evening.

Heavy gusts of wind can also occur elsewhere in the country from the afternoon, especially during periods of rain showers. In most places, these will reach up to 80 kilometers per hour, but in Limburg the wind could top 90 kilometers per hour.

According to the institute, the wind from the south will decrease and the heavy gusts will gradually disappear by about 6 p.m.

The strong wind also forced the closure of a number of GGD coronavirus test locations in Noord-Holland and Gelderland, either as a precaution or due to light damage at the centers. Planned appointments are being rescheduled or moved to another facility, AD and NH Nieuws reported.