The 7-day average of new infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus sank by nearly 500 on Saturday. The RIVM reported 5,836 new infections on May 1, bringing the moving average down below 7,000 for the first time since April 11.

Infections were 25 percent lower than Friday and 36 percent lower compared to one week ago.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care remained above 800 for the 15th straight day. Currently, there are 811 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care in the Netherlands, the patient coordination center LCPS stated. The LCPS estimated that hospital admissions will continue to remain high in the upcoming time, possibly even with an expected increase. Hospitals in different parts of the country have rescheduled heart and cancer operations to be able to provide room for emergency ICU stays.

Outside of the ICU, the patient total remained high, though there was a decrease. There were 1,827 patients in regular care, a net decrease of 72. That brought the combined total number of Covid-19 patients down to 2,638, a four-percent decrease from Friday to Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s total was still five percent higher compared to a week ago. Hospital admissions for the disease were at their lowest since Monday, though were relatively high compared to earlier in April. In total, 320 new patients with Covid-19 were admitted to hospital, 60 of whom had to be treated in the ICU.

Healthcare workers on Friday administered an additional 94,547 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. That brought the total number of jabs given up to 5,455,349.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,502,107 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Netherlands, according to data from the RIVM.