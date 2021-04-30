An outbreak of coronavirus infections has been identified in a nursing home in Wehl, Gelderland, even though most of the residents have already been vaccinated against Covid-19. A total of 12 out of 29 residents at De Heikant have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The infected residents are experiencing mild symptoms and are currently isolating in their rooms, said Arend Pleysier, a spokesperson for Sensire, the company which operates the home. In an interview with Omroep Gelderland, he said most of the residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

Geriatric medicine specialist Marco Repko says the current outbreak serves as proof that the coronavirus is still transmissible, even among people who were already vaccinated. “The good news is that our residents generally only show mild symptoms,“ he told the broadcaster.

Shots were last administered over two weeks ago, and only one or two of the residents were still waiting to receive their second dose of a vaccine. De Heikant is a care facility for people with dementia. It is part of the Oldeshove residential complex which combines homes for the elderly living independently, and those who require more nursing care.

To make sure the recent outbreak is brought under control, the nursing home announced they will be taking additional measures. Residents will now be able to welcome a maximum of one visitor, once per day. The visit time has to be agreed on in advance with the staff. Visitors are required to register first, and wear a personal protective equipment including a mask, apron and splash goggles, which they will receive upon entry.

The local branch of the GGD health service is currently investigating which variant of the coronavirus caused the outbreak.






