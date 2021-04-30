The city of Amsterdam said this week it would consider the Haven-Stad district as another possible location for a high-rise erotic center that could serve as an alternate location for sex work in the capital. After several years of trying to scale down the number of window brothels in the Red Light District, city leadership announced late last year the erotic center was being considered to also reduce the level of nuisance and crime in De Wallen, home of the famous district.

The Haven-Stad is an area on both sides of the IJ where up to 70 thousand new homes will be built in the coming years. The seven other previously announced locations include Amstel III (Zuidoost), Arenapoort (Zuidoost), Sloterdijk 2 Zuid (Nieuw-West), Sloterdijk Noord (Nieuw-West), Zuid / Rai (Zuid), Hamerkwartier (Noord), Eenhoorngebied (Oost).

In a market survey presented by the Amsterdam Mayor, it was also revealed that the erotic center should have about a hundred workplaces for sex workers, some of which would be windows similar to those in the Red Lights district. The workers will also have access to private break rooms which only the workers can access. Several bookable hotel rooms will be considered for visitors who previously made online appointments. Additionally, two catering establishments, a workspace for medical care providers and “erotic entertainment“ facilities were planned.

Femke Halsema said in November last year that she was confident in the chances of the new project being successful. However, she also acknowledged the many challenges that lie ahead. “You cannot change such a historically developed city center by government decree. That takes time, it has to happen organically, people have to start believing in it.”

One of the main arguments to close businesses in the Red Light District is overcrowding caused by tourism. Many inhabitants in the area have complained about noise and violence for years. Thus, in the new project, one primary concern is to control the flow of visitors.

A consultancy project will be carried out over the next three months to determine how best to proceed with the project. It is not yet known when the construction of the new erotic center might start.