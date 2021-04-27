The police have broken up several King’s Night parties that took place on Monday night in several places in the Netherlands. However, the head of Dutch police union ACP, Gerrit van de Kamp, said in the TV program WNL on Tuesday morning that the previous night was "surprisingly quiet", given that Koningsnacht is known for a large number of parties taking place.

The police have once again reminded that all the coronavirus measures are still in force and called upon people not to attend any large gatherings and celebrate the King’s day at home with family and a limited number of guests. Organizers and attendees of illegal gatherings will be fined accordingly, the police emphasized.

"But I still hope that everyone tries to make it a fun day despite all the circumstances and saves us any extra work," said van de Kamp.

According to the police, one larger party was broken up in a commercial building on the Amsterdam Centrum street Nes. Another was stopped in neighboring city Diemen. A total of 150 party-goers were fined for not adhering to the coronavirus measures, and additional reports were drawn against the organizers of the parties.

A number of other large and small parties were also broken up by the police in Amsterdam late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Most of them ended after the police received reports of noise nuisance. An undisclosed number of fines were issued by the police.

In Urk, Flevoland, an illegal bonfire gathering was organized on De Akkers and the Lange Dam roundabout on Monday night. Early the next morning, a group of young people gathered at that place again. Newspaper AD reported that the conifer hedge and a scooter were set on fire and some heavy fireworks were set off. The last person from the group left the roundabout at around 7:30 a.m.

Additionally, another illegal party was broken up in the Ridderbuurt in Alphen aan den Rijn the previous night after the police raided an indoor venue in which one of the attendees organized their graduation party. Nu.nl reported that a group of about 20 people not practicing social distancing was present at the scene and the majority of them possessed drugs. No fines were issued because drugs could not be linked to people.