Dutch football association KNVB has called upon the government to allow spectators to attend the remaining four rounds of the top Dutch football league, Eredivisie, by extending the pilot project which recently allowed football stadiums to welcome fans on a limited basis, NOS reported.

"It is crucial in this phase for the operation and logistics around the rapid testing process to continue and not come to a standstill,” they stated.

Last weekend, spectators who provided a negative Covid-19 test were allowed to attend certain games again for the first time since September, which according to the KNVB caused no issue whatsoever. "It has turned out that everything went well at the stadiums," the KNVB representative told NOS.

"It took a little longer at the entrances, but everyone found their place in time.” The KNVB also said that the CoronaCheck app did not work flawlessly everywhere. The app provides a QR code on user’s phones proving that a recent coronavirus test came back negative. The bugs can be worked out with more events where people are allowed to attend, they argued..

KNVB manager Jan Bluyssen was hoping to receive a positive decision from the government on this matter. He said the Cabinet could make a determination by Wednesday.

"It is desirable for the industry to receive an audience at this stage. Also regarding the perspective and loyalty towards fans and supporters, it is nice to be able to receive a (limited) audience."