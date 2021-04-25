In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the police ended an illegal party at the Oude Vest in Breda (Noord-Brabant). All those present received a fine. According to the police, about a hundred people had come to the party. The police also had to take action during the day on Saturday.

The nightly party was held in the basement of an old KPN building. The officers came to the party after reports of noise nuisance.

On Saturday afternoon and evening, the police had already handed out about two hundred fines to groups of partygoers who were in and around the center of Breda. In the early evening, with the help of the riot police, the Valkenberg Park was also closed after some disturbances had arisen due to large crowds.

Although the police were challenged and, at times, the situation became tense, the arrests did not lead to violent confrontations, report the police.

538 party in Breda

On Saturday afternoon, the Radio 538 Oranjefeest would have taken place in Breda, a Fieldlab test event with ten thousand visitors. However, this was canceled a week ago.

After 370,000 people signed a petition because they felt that there were too many corona infections and hospital admissions in the Netherlands for such a large party, the Breda mayor Paul Depla decided not to grant the party a permit. He was afraid of unrest in the city due to demonstrations near the event.