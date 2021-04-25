A moorland fire raged early on Sunday morning around Uddel in Gelderland. The fire brigade has since gotten the fire under control, but a lot of nature has been reduced to ashes.

The report of the fire arrived just before 6:00 am, stating that a large patch of moorland on the Aardhuisweg was ablaze. The fire brigade pulled out with several cars to fight the wildfire.

An hour later, the signal was given that the fire was under control. According to the fire brigade, a total of about one hundred by one hundred meters (one hectare) of nature has gone up in flames.

How the fire could have started is not yet clear. The police are investigating the cause. Arson is not ruled out, a spokesman for the security region reports.