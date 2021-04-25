In the latest political poll conducted by pollster Maurice de Hond, coalition parties VVD, CDA, and D66 lost seven seats compared to the parliamentary elections on 17 March. The CDA and D66 both lose two seats compared to last week's poll. New revelations in the childcare benefits affair caused quite a stir this week.

According to De Hond, the voter is running out of patience. The VVD is now at 32 virtual seats in the new poll. That is two seats less compared to the parliamentary elections in March, but the same number of seats as last week.

CDA and D66 lose

The CDA loses two seats compared to last week (the party is now still at twelve seats). D66 is also recorded at a loss for the first time in the poll. Sigrid Kaag's party also loses two seats compared to last week.

The seats were picked up by the smaller parties, with JA21 on two and Volt on three seats.

Disclosure of the childcare benefit scandal

The poll comes after the new revelations in the benefits affair. RTL Nieuws revealed this week that the cabinet had previously consciously agreed not to provide the House of Representatives with all the information it had asked for. The article stirred up a lot of issues in The Hague.

Deliberately not informing the House of Representatives is considered a political sin. Part of the Lower House demanded clarification from the caretaker cabinet.

Nothing improper

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a response that nothing improper had happened in the councils of ministers. He also said that everything was done very carefully and that the House has been informed exactly about the right things.

D66 leader Kaag also said she did not remember whether she herself was at the council of ministers on the day that it would have been decided to do so. "I don't know if I was in the Netherlands or Niger at the time," said Kaag. It later turned out that she was not in Africa and had been present at most of the meetings.

There will be a debate on the matter on Thursday when the Chamber comes back from recess.