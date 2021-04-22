Prominent Dutch authors are set to open bookstores across the country on April 28, when the Netherlands will be seeing the first relaxation of government-imposed lockdown allowing bookstores to reopen. "After a long period of lockdown and restrictions, now is a time to celebrate, no matter how limited," said the CPNB, a nonprofit organization representing booksellers and publishers.

The group said that some of the country’s most notable authors would help open the doors at bookstores across the Netherlands. Özcan Akyol, Alex Boogers, Daphne Deckers, Ronald Giphart, Thomas Olde Heuvelt, Nynke de Jong, Gio Lippens, Manon Sikkel, Lize Spit, Manon Uphoff, Simone van der Vlugt and Frank Westerman were named as the authors who will help out at the bookshops, adhering to all coronavirus restrictions.

The book publishing industry is one of the many hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. There have been several campaigns to help bookstores and encourage consumers to order reading material from their local bookstore.

The CPNB said at least one author will be present at a store in each of the 12 provinces in the Netherlands. The organization's mission is to promote Dutch literature.

"Finally we can really go to the bookstore again. Readers have yearned for this moment for months, and now that the stores are open again, it's high time to plan the long-awaited bookstore party," said CPNB director Eveline Aendekerk.

Boekenweek, an annual event held every year since 1932 and dedicated to Dutch literature, will also take place from May 29 to June 6 this year.

"We are delighted to be able to organize the Boekenweek, the largest book festival, this year and call on everyone to continue to support their favorite bookstore," Aendekerk said.