Two people were critically injured and five others were hurt in a Wednesday night stabbing at a reception center for asylum seekers in Echt. A 24-year-old resident of the center was arrested, police confirmed.

The incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. at the facility on Pepinusbrug. The severity of the violence led authorities to declare a Grip 1 regional emergency, which sent extra personnel to the scene all coordinated under a single incident commander. Several ambulances and a trauma helicopter were dispatched to the reception center, and emergency services workers also arrived from Germany to provide assistance.

“All victims have been transferred to hospital for medical care,” police confirmed. The primary suspect was arrested within ten minutes of the incident, and was still in custody early Thursday morning.

The motive of the stabbing was not immediately revealed. The police are investigating the incident further. The building in which the stabbing took place was cordoned off and the residents were being received in other parts of the complex after the incident took place.

According to the Mayor of Echt Jos Hessels, dozens of residents of the center saw the stabbing and had to receive psychological support afterward, broadcaster NOS reported.

"Residents here live close to each other, also people with a traumatic background. It is not a luxury here. Conflicts sometimes arise, but this is exceptional" he said.

The Echt reception center for houses 400 people of different nationalities who are seeking asylum in the Netherlands.