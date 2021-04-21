The Dutch women's national football team will square off against Brazil, China, and Zambia during the group stage of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. They landed in Group F during the draw on Wednesday. Of the three teams, only Zambia did not participate in the 2019 World Cup, a tournament in which the Dutch side reached the final but were outplayed by the United States in the final match.

The Oranje Leeuwinnen start the tournament against Zambia at 11 a.m. on July 21, then moves on to play Brazil at 11 a.m. on July 24 at the Miyagi Stadium. The last of their group matches is against China at 11:30 a.m. on July 27 at Stadium Yokohama. (all times converted to Central European Summer Time)

Group E will feature the national teams of Great Britain, Canada, Chile, and the host country Japan. The United States women's national team, who are considered the favorites to win the tournament, were placed in Group G with Australia, New Zealand and Sweden in Group G. The draw took place at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

The winner of the Dutch team's group will play in a quarter-final match against the second place team from Group G. The team which takes second in Group F will face off against the second place team in Group E. The third place team could potentially face off against the winner of either Group E or G.

All quarter-final matches will take place on July 30, and the semis are set for August 2. The bronze metal match happens on August 5, with the final at 2 a.m. CEST on August 6.

Japanese cities Tokyo, Sapporo, Miyagi, Kashima, Saitama and Yokohama are set to host both men and women's football events of the Olympics. The women's tournament will see a new champion this year, after 2016 gold medalists Germany failed to qualify this year's event.