A 24-year-old woman was struck with a car three times and then driven over following an argument over the purchase of a mobile phone. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident that happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Amsterdam Noord, police confirmed.

According to the police, the conflict arose after the woman bought a mobile phone via the website Marktplaats earlier that evening. She picked it up from at a location on the Ranonkelkade. When she realized she was sold a fake phone, she returned to the location to resolve the situation. "This resulted in a conflict with the car's occupants," police said.

That's when the woman was struck several times by the vehicle on Geraniumweg near Ranonkelkade. As that situation unfolded, several bystanders bashed the taxi.

The victim was conscious when officers arrived on scene, and she was taken to the hospital. Police arrested the 23-year old driver of the taxi and his 26-year-old passenger. Both men are from Amsterdam. It is unknown whether the driver of the taxi was at work during the incident.

Four bystanders who tried to stop the taxi were alleged to have excessively damaged the vehicle. It concerns two 21-year-old and two 22-year-old men from Amsterdam. A 64-year-old man was also arrested for involvement in the incident but his role is under further investigation. A police representative said that all suspects were still in custody Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident was still being investigated and asked witnesses to contact them directly.