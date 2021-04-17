Two hikers from Enschede (Overijssel) unsuspectingly took home a life-threatening grenade from the Second World War. The police had been looking for the projectile since Friday morning.

The grenade was placed on a bench in De Lutte in Overijssel by the original finder, after which he had made a report to the police from home, RTV Oost reports. When officers came to check, the missile was gone.

Afterward, it turned out that two hikers had found the grenade on the bench, after which they had wrapped it up in a jacket and taken it home with them. When the two heard a call from the police on Radio Oost, they called the police in shock, according to RTV Oost.

The Explosives Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD) has picked up the projectile and is going to defuse it, the police report. The rusty brown garnet is 40 centimeters long and has a diameter of 12.5 centimeters.

