More than 70,000 appointments have been made so far for the free rapid tests that provide access to amusement parks, zoos, museums and other event locations, a Testen Voor Toegang representative told newswire ANP. Almost half of the test appointments were made for zoos, theme parks, and attractions like the Keukenhof

Last weekend, the government launched a series of pilot events in many cultural venues and event locations in the country on a limited scale to see if they can be safely reopened. Various cultural sites in the country were then able to welcome people who have booked a place in advance and presented a negative coronavirus test not older than 40 hours.

Through Wednesday, 32,000 people were tested in total in various designated rapid test locations in the country. Access tests taken within 40 hours of entry are required to access the events and attractions.

That means that the rest of the free test appointments were most likely made for events open from Friday through Sunday. This weekend, Artis, the Keukenhof, many theaters, swimming pools and other locations like small conference centers will open their doors to visitors. For most businesses, it will be the first time in four months they have been allowed to accept guests.

“People are very happy to be back. It is pleasantly quiet in the park, and the sunny weather is also very helpful,” a spokesperson for Artis told the newswire. Employees were also thrilled to see people milling about the city center zoo. "They really yearned for it, and did everything they could to make the park as beautiful as possible again."

Anyone wishing to attend an event or venue is able to book a free appointment for a rapid coronavirus test via the website testenvoortoegang.nl. The negative test result is then converted into a QR code within the CoronaCheck app and is scanned at the entrance of the event location.

According to figures the government provided earlier, there were almost 100,000 spots available for people who wanted to take part in different pilot events, meaning 70% of spots have already been booked.