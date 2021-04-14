The second trial holiday organized by the government and two travel operators is set to take place in May when 180 travelers will depart to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, the largest of the Canary Islands. Together with the findings of a first “coronavirus-proof“ holiday currently underway on the Greek island of Rhodes, the trip is meant to offer a model of how international tourism can safely resume, the government announced on their website.

The second trial holiday will allow the guests to leave the resort, which is the most significant difference compared to the Rhodes vacation. At the Greek destination, the 189 participants were told to stay at the resort the entire time of their trip.

All tourists taking part in the pilot project will have to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to the departure. They will also have to quarantine upon their return home.

The 180 participants will be chosen by travel operators TUI and Corendon. Registration will be possible from next Monday and everyone between the ages of 18 and 70 can sign up. The research is financed by the government but holiday booking itself is paid for by tourists. Travel operators will pick up the cost of the coronavirus access tests.

Travel organization Sunweb previously received about 25,000 registrations for the trip to Rhodes from which 189 were chosen to board the plane to the Greek island. That flight departed last Monday.

The government announced that the travel advice to international destinations will remain negative until May 15. They have, however, previously indicated their will to work towards a new system in which individual risk per country would be calculated, possibly allowing some international travel to resume in the upcoming period.