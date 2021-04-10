With heavy artillery, an armed arrest team raided a large warehouse in Arnhem (Gelderland) on Thursday evening. According to the police, a crystal meth lab is located there. One Swedish and two Colombian suspects were arrested.

Around 8.30 p.m. an armored vehicle was deployed to smash open the entrance gate and the roller shutter of the warehouse in Arnhem's Meijnerswijk. The team spent a considerable amount of time searching the building, which consists of several garage sheds.

Professional lab

According to a police spokesperson, a professional crystal meth lab has been found in one of those sheds, which is intended for the final stage of producing the crystal-shaped hard drug. Sleeping places and even a kitchenette have also been found in the shed, indicating long-term and professionally orchestrated practices.

A large extraction system, which was installed in the garage, presumably extracted the toxic smoke that is released during the cooking of crystal meth. Large blue barrels were also found in the shed, often used in drug labs to dispose of drug waste.

The police arrested at least one suspect during the raid. A 34-year-old Swedish suspect was hiding in the suspended ceiling but was found by the Special Intervention Team. Two Colombian nationals, a 27-year-old and a 38-year-old, were also arrested.

During the raid, a group of sportsmen and women were engaged in outdoor exercises near the shed. They were kept at a distance and watched in bewilderment as the police invaded the shed.

"Drug waste"

The shed in which the lab was found is located on Business Park Meijnerswijk. According to a close resident, drug waste is more often found around the shed.

The police will continue to investigate on and around the site until further notice. The building will be secured during the investigation and decommissioning of the lab.