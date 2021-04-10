The next age group is now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in the Netherlands. People born in 1949, 1950, and 1951 can schedule an injection appointment online from Saturday. They will soon receive a letter with the invitation at home. It concerns more than 500,000 people who will receive the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. For this, they can go to one of the more than eighty municipal vaccination locations of the GGDs.

The umbrella organization, GGD GHOR Nederland, calls on people to make agreements online as much as possible. “As more and more vaccines will become available in the coming weeks, the rate of vaccination will be increased. In order to make the hundreds of thousands of appointments per week fast and smooth, making online appointments is indispensable,” said the organization.

The municipal healthcare centers and general practitioners vaccinated nearly half a million people last week. More than a million people a week will have to be immunized during May. Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health plans to have given every adult who wishes to receive a vaccine at least their first injection by July.