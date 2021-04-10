The weekend will start off cloudy and with showers in the south of the Netherlands, the KNMI says. Throughout the day, rain will spread from the south to the north. Showers are expected in the majority of the country on Saturday with exception of the far north.

Temperatures in the south will remain slightly cooler at five degrees Celsius compared to the north, which could should be three degrees warmer.

The east-to-northeast wind will remain moderate over the weekend. Only by coastal areas and above the IJsselmeer will winds become stronger on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday will remain cloudy with showers likely throughout the country.

Next week, the KNMI predicts, will be sunny and dry throughout the day with temperatures going up to fifteen degrees towards the end of the week. At night, however, temperatures will fall hard leaving a considerable chance of light frost.