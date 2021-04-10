Several young people were taken from a student house in Nijmegen (Gelderland) last night and taken to a hospital. According to witnesses, a total of eight ambulances arrived at the building on Evertsenstraat around midnight, report local newspaper de Geldelander.

A police spokesperson for the East Netherlands region has announced that they cannot yet say what occurred exactly on Saturday morning. According to witnesses, some youths were "tripping on the stretcher." Presumably, drugs were involved.

Stumbling to the ambulance

"Some were carried outside by people, others could only stumble to the ambulance," said one of the local residents who was home last night.

Another heard a student yelling loudly in the backyard around midnight. "It didn't sound like she was sick, it seemed she was completely freaking out. But we, too, wonder what exactly could have happened."

Looks like a normal student house

According to local residents, this is a house where twelve students live. In the front yard are the necessary bicycles. It also looks like a typical student house. Another local resident said that "they often cause some noise nuisance. In recent months more often, because the residents are now at home all day long. But in general, we have a pleasant contact."