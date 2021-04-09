Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the Dutch royal family expressed their grief over the death of Prince Philip, 99, in the United Kingdom on Friday. The Duke of Edinburgh died two months shy of his 100 birthday.

Rutte reacted to the passing Prince of Philip on Twitter. “On behalf of the government, I have sent my condolences to prime minister Boris Johnson on hearing the sad news of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and sympathy are with Britain’s Royal Family and the British people at this time of mourning.”

“We commemorate His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, with great respect. He dedicated his long life to the service of the British people and to his many duties and responsibilities. We send our compassionate feelings to her Majesty Queen Elisabeth and all members of the royal family”, the Dutch royal family said in an official statement.

Prince Philip’s death was announced by the Buckingham Palace on Friday. He had been hospitalized in the Kind Edward VII-Hospital in London since February 16 due to an infection. He was later transferred to a clinic specializing in heart problems.

Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947, six years prior to her coronation. Together they had four children. He retired from service in 2017 after more than 20 thousand public appearances.