A 60-year-old from The Hague was taken into custody on Thursday evening after allegedly shooting guns while on his balcony. Upon further investigation, police said they found seven weapons in the man’s home.

Around 7 p.m. police received multiple reports of gunshots from people in the area of Edamstraat. When officers arrived, witnesses said they saw a man firing off a gun from his balcony, and screaming from his apartment on the Durgerdamhof.

Officers secured the location, and brought in a negotiator to assist with the situation. A tactical team was eventually able to arrest the man.

When police searched his apartment and a basement storage unit they discovered starter pistols, air-pressure pistols and a dagger.

No one was harmed in the incident.